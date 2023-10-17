By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has scheduled a meeting in Summersville to consider contracting for the financing, construction and operation of new recreational offerings, lodging and facilities at West Virginia’s newest state park.

The DNR will hold the meeting to take public input on those considerations that “will shape any potential or future contract” for Summersville Lake State Park, DNR spokesperson Andy Malinoski said.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Summersville Arena and Conference Center in Summersville.

“[W]e are looking forward to hearing from local community members on what they are hoping to see in West Virginia’s newest state park,” Malinoski said in an email.

The in-person meeting will not have a virtual component, Malinoski said.

The Legislature passed House Bill 124 establishing the park in August after Gov. Jim Justice included that step in a list of legislative priorities for lawmakers to consider during a special session.

The northern shore of Summersville Lake, the state’s largest lake, is the home of the 177-acre park off U.S. 19.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/dnr-to-hold-meeting-on-summersville-lake-state-park-plans/article_010b74bd-0d1e-5763-ba90-fad8fe3ced13.html