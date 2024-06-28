DJ has provided Elkins’ soundtrack for past 46 years

By Taylor McKinnie, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — After more than 40 years on the air, a local Elkins radio host is “hangin’ up the headphones” to focus on his health, but is looking back fondly on the past four decades.

Roger Taylor, 64, is retiring after 46 years on the radio at WDNE 98.9 FM. Taylor was the host of the daily 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. block. Saturday will be his last day with the station.

WDNE will be hosting a retirement party for Taylor on Saturday at Rotary Amphitheatre, in the Elkins Town Square behind the Elkins Depot Welcome Center. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m and will feature nonprofit vendors, giveaways and live local entertainment, including the Roger Taylor Tribute Band.

“I’m hoping that people I’ve met over the years will come,” Taylor said. “I’ve been asking on the air, I said, ‘Just come and tell me a story. Tell me something you remember,’ you know? If we interacted over the years or something you heard on the radio you thought was funny because somebody messed it up. I hope people will come up and chat.”

“When I finally made the decision of when I was going to go, I said, ‘I’ll go till the end of June,’ because my birthday is on the second of July. I’m gonna be 65,” Taylor told The Inter-Mountain. “It just seemed like a good time. Especially with the (health) issues I’m having, I need a break.”

