Disappearing beauty: Eastern Panhandle artist captures history, abandoned homes

By DANYEL VanREENEN

The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Local, self-taught artist Bonnie Zampino is fascinated by relics, objects and homes from the past.

Her fascination blossomed into an art form, and for the first time, she shared her work with the local community at the 4 State Real Estate office in Charles Town.

Inside of the office, Zampino’s photographs of abandoned homes are displayed on the wall. The photos are snapshots of a moment in time, according to the artist, and her lens captures both the former beauty and the current decay of the aging structures.

