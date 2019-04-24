Latest News:
By April 24, 2019 Read More →

Disappearing beauty: Eastern Panhandle artist captures history, abandoned homes

By DANYEL VanREENEN

The Journal

Artist Bonnie Zampino currently displays her work at the 4 State Real Estate office in Charles Town. She also supplies informational graphics to tell people about the history of each structure.
(Journal photo by Danyel VanReenen)

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va.  — Local, self-taught artist Bonnie Zampino is fascinated by relics, objects and homes from the past.

Her fascination blossomed into an art form, and for the first time, she shared her work with the local community at the 4 State Real Estate office in Charles Town.

Inside of the office, Zampino’s photographs of abandoned homes are displayed on the wall. The photos are snapshots of a moment in time, according to the artist, and her lens captures both the former beauty and the current decay of the aging structures.

Read the entire article

See more from The Journal

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.