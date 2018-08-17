By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — It’s not yet known if any priests named in a Pennsylvania grand jury report ever served in the Diocese of Steubenville, but diocesan officials are checking the lists of alleged offenders.

“I’m going through all the databases very closely,” Dino Orsatti, spokesman for the diocese, said Thursday. “We have several people checking the lists.” If any connection to the local diocese is found, “I’m going to release it to everyone,” he said.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/08/diocese-of-steubenville-checking-pennsylvania-priest-abuse-list-for-local-links/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register