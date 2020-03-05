Digital Relativity’s partners win big at the West Virginia American Advertising Awards

Release from Digital Relativity:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Eight of Digital Relativity’s partners took home honors during West Virginia’s American Advertising Awards this year.

Digital Relativity, a full-service tradigital agency, worked with the West Virginia Tourism Office, New River Gorge Convention & Visitors Bureau, Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, West Virginia Lottery, Bridge Day, West Virginia State Parks, Visit Southern West Virginia and GoMart to achieve the “Best of Show” award — a top honor — for the third consecutive year, two “Judges’ Choice” awards, 11 Gold ADDYs and eight Silver ADDYs.

The team at Digital Relativity, a full-service tradigital agency.

“We have spent the last few days celebrating some big wins with our incredible partners,” said Digital Relativity’s CEO, Pat Strader. “We are grateful for the opportunities to work with organizations and businesses that are not only open to new ideas and allow us to be creative, but are fully involved in the process themselves. Being able to collaborate with our partners on projects that not only meet goals and objectives but also earn some recognition for the hard work that goes into them is humbling and makes me immensely proud of what we are able to accomplish every day.”

The submissions that received Gold ADDYs will be entered to compete in the District 5 American Advertising Awards.

Digital Relativity received awards for the following projects:

WV Tourism Pocket Passports (Best of Show/Gold ADDY – Brochure Campaign)

WV Tourism Destination Unknown (Judges’ Choice Award/Gold ADDY – Film/Video/Sound Branded Content More Than:60)

New River Gorge CVB Visitors Guide (Judges’ Choice Award/Gold ADDY – Magazine Design)

WV Tourism Winter Brand Spots (Gold ADDY – Internet Commercial Campaign)

Huntington Redefined Print Campaign (Gold ADDY – Magazine Advertising Campaign)

Huntington Area CVB Brand Redesign (Gold ADDY – Integrated Brand Identity Campaign)

Bridge Day Magazine (Gold ADDY – Magazine Design)

Lotto Bros Believe Campaign (Gold ADDY – Integrated Advertising Campaign Regional/National – Consumer)

New River Gorge CVB Website (Gold ADDY – Consumer Website)

New River Gorge CVB Brand Launch (Gold ADDY – Integrated Brand Identity Campaign)

New River Gorge CVB Logo (Gold ADDY – Logo Design)

WV Tourism Winter Brand TV Spot (Silver ADDY – Regional/National Television Commercial)

WV Tourism Winter Photos (Silver ADDY – Black & White/Color/Digitally Enhanced-Campaign)

West Virginia State Parks Website Update (Silver ADDY – Consumer Website)

Huntington Brand Photos (Silver ADDY – Black & White/Color/Digitally Enhanced-Campaign)

Bridge Day Poster (Silver ADDY – Card, Invitation or Announcement)

Lotto Bros Believe TV Campaign (Silver ADDY – Regional/National Television Commercial Campaign)

Visit Southern West Virginia Wedding Guide (Silver ADDY – Brochure)

GoMart Mantrip Spot (Silver ADDY – Internet Commercial)

About Digital Relativity

Founded in 2011, Digital Relativity is a full-service marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Fayetteville, W.Va. with a second location in Charleston, W.Va. The agency was named number 202 on Inc. Magazine’s 37th and 1,225 on the 38th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc. 5000 — and has garnered numerous awards, including a 2018 Silver District 5 ADDY, AAF-WV ADDY “Best of Show” Awards for three consecutive years as well as several PRSA-WV Crystal Awards. Digital Relativity specializes in an array of services, such as graphic design, responsive web and mobile development, multimedia production, content and social media, virtual reality, public relations, media planning and search engine optimization. Digital Relativity works with a number of partners, including West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Lottery, GoMart, Visit Southern West Virginia, Bridge Day, CORE, CGI Windows and Doors, Bridge Brew Works and others.

For more information, visit www.digitalrelativity.com.

About the American Advertising Awards

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting nearly 35,000 entries every year in local AAF competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

For more information, visit www.aaf.org.