Digital Relativity to launch small business accelerator and training program

Release from Digital Relativity:

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — At a time when small businesses are struggling more than ever, Digital Relativity, a full-service “tradigital” marketing agency, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Accelerator by DR, a program designed to help small businesses with their promotional needs.

“We are a small business, and we believe that small businesses are the backbone of West Virginia and the key to shaping our state’s future,” said Pat Strader, Digital Relativity’s CEO. “We want to help others succeed by assisting with the marketing of their products and services.”

Services offered will range from marketing strategy to website development to photography and videography. Carrie Nesselrode, who previously worked as Digital Relativity’s Director of Account Services, will be transitioning into the role of Director of Accelerator by DR.

As part of Accelerator by DR, Digital Relativity will also be adding a training program to develop skills in individuals to help small businesses in our communities.

“At Digital Relativity, we believe that any individual who is willing to put in the work and has the training, tools and the opportunity can be successful in the fields of marketing, advertising and technology,” Strader said. “We hope to empower individuals seeking advancement opportunities, a career change or new skill sets while also providing small businesses with marketing strategy, web development and other needed services.”

Paid training will be offered in the following areas:

Web Development

Marketing Strategy

Content Strategy & Social Media

Graphic Design

Account Management

Advertising and Media Strategy

Photography & Videography

Public Relations & Writing

For more information and to fill out an interest form, visit digitalrelativity.com/accelerator.

About Digital Relativity

Founded in 2011, Digital Relativity is a full-service marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Fayetteville, W.Va. with a second location in Charleston, W.Va. The agency was named number 1,225 on Inc. Magazine’s 38th and 202 on the 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc. 5000. The company has garnered numerous other accolades, including, but not limited to, a Silver and two Bronze Telly Awards at the 41st Annual Telly Awards in 2020, a 2018 Silver District 5 ADDY, AAF-WV ADDY “Best of Show” Awards for three consecutive years (2017-2019) as well as two 2019 ADDY “Judges’ Choice” Awards and a 2019 PRSA-WV Crystal Award. Digital Relativity specializes in an array of services, such as graphic design, responsive web and mobile development, multimedia production, content and social media, virtual reality, public relations, media planning and search engine optimization. Digital Relativity works with a number of partners, including West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Lottery, GoMart, Visit Southern West Virginia, Bridge Day, CORE, Bridge Brew Works and others. For more information, visit digitalrelativity.com.