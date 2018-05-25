Latest News:
DHHR: Kanawha man, 33, is WV’s first hepatitis A-related death

By LORI KERSEY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 33-year-old Kanawha County man is the first death associated with the hepatitis A outbreak in West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said Thursday.

The man, who died Tuesday, had other existing illnesses besides hepatitis A that also contributed to his death, state health officer Dr. Rahul Gupta said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Gupta said the man had been hospitalized since early April. He was taken out of state for treatment for a time but was brought back to West Virginia, where he died, Gupta said. He said the man had liver failure that caused multiple other organ failures.

West Virginia’s state health officer, Dr. Rahul Gupta, speaks Thursday about the death of a 33-year-old Kanawha County man. The death was the first in the state to be associated with the hepatitis A outbreak.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

