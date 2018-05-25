DHHR: Kanawha man, 33, is WV’s first hepatitis A-related death
By LORI KERSEY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 33-year-old Kanawha County man is the first death associated with the hepatitis A outbreak in West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said Thursday.
The man, who died Tuesday, had other existing illnesses besides hepatitis A that also contributed to his death, state health officer Dr. Rahul Gupta said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Gupta said the man had been hospitalized since early April. He was taken out of state for treatment for a time but was brought back to West Virginia, where he died, Gupta said. He said the man had liver failure that caused multiple other organ failures.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/dhhr-kanawha-man-is-wv-s-first-hepatitis-a-related/article_0db0a889-6c2e-50a0-b718-aca07d583a12.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail