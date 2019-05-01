Despite mounting problems, West Virginia lawmakers satisfied after flood recovery hearing
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the face of mounting hurdles, slowdowns and criminal charges coming with the state’s administration of federal funds awarded after the deadly 2016 flood, lawmakers expressed guarded optimism after hearing from disaster officials Tuesday.
Leaders of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the West Virginia National Guard, and the West Virginia State Auditor addressed the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding. Their testimony amounted to a mixed bag of marginal progress and updates on developing-scandals regarding how the state converts federal funds into tangible flood recovery.
“I can say it’s better than it was, I can’t say to what extent at this point, because we don’t see the numbers yet,” said co-Chairman Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, after the hearing. “We don’t have the numbers at this point.”
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail