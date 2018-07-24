Despite delay, West Virginia officials hopeful sports betting to launch by football season
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite an 18-day hiatus in which they sat in the Governor’s Office, emergency rules to authorize sports betting at the state’s five casinos are back on pace for the facilities to start taking bets on football games this September, officials said.
“I look for the sportsbooks at the brick-and-mortar sites to be in place by the first week of September, the first weekend for the NFL season,” said John Cavacini, president of the West Virginia Gaming and Racing Association, which represents the state’s racetrack casinos.
Cavacini said Monday that the casinos lost time between when the Lottery Commission approved emergency rules for sports betting on June 21, and when the rules reached the Secretary of State’s Office on July 9.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/despite-delay-officials-hopeful-sports-betting-to-launch-by-football/article_b6eed78f-c3c8-5ed8-9ed2-3906270a8c15.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail