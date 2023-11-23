Deputies sue over wages, vacation and sick leave, other benefits

By Caleb M. Soptelean, Spirit of Jefferson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. — All 31 law enforcement officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are suing the county commission over various miscalculations in their pay and benefits.

Each deputy at the sheriff’s office, from the top-ranked chief deputy to frontline patrol deputies, filed nearly identical lawsuits in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 with assistance from the same Wheeling law firm.

Each deputy’s lawsuit alleges the same eight alleged violations of state employment laws. Each lawsuit seeks an unstated amount of compensatory damages for inaccurate vacation time, sick leave, and longevity and overtime pay given to the deputy involved.

