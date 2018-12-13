Democrats in West Virginia Senate announce legislative priorities

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With Republican leaders in the West Virginia Senate talking about their plans for the next legislative session starting Jan. 9, Senate Democrats unveiled their priorities for the new year.

Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, issued a press release Wednesday with a shopping list of proposals that he thinks will have bipartisan support. Prezioso, serving his second term as the leader of the Senate Democratic caucus, wants to focus on initiatives that will help middle class families.

“We take the new majority leader at his word, that he wants to work with us, and we hope the session will focus on issues that help unite and advance all West Virginians rather than partisan bills that drive wedges not only in the Legislature but in our communities,” Prezioso said.