Democratic lawmaker files legal action demanding Justice reside in Kanawha
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Democratic state legislator, acting as a private citizen and taxpayer, filed legal action against Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday for failing to reside in Kanawha County as is constitutionally required.
Assistant Minority Whip Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, submitted a writ of mandamus, requesting the Kanawha County Circuit Court order Justice to live in the county, which Justice has conceded publicly that he does not.
The West Virginia Constitution says a governor shall “reside at the seat of government during their terms of office, keep there the public records, books and papers pertaining to their respective offices, and shall perform such duties as may be prescribed by law.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/democratic-lawmaker-files-legal-action-demanding-justice-reside-in-kanawha/article_c08b6d4e-e685-57bc-ac4d-010c856a92ed.html
