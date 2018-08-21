Democratic dinner will recognize WV veterans, families

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democratic Party has announced that its annual Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner in Charleston will be a salute to veterans and military families.

The 2018 Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner will take place at the Charleston Civic Center on Oct. 13 and “will focus on honoring the sacrifices of veterans and the Democratic Party’s commitment to America’s men and women in uniform,” organizers announced in a news release.

An announcement about the keynote speaker for the event will be made in the coming weeks.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/rk18# or, for more information, call 304-342-8121.

