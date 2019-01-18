Delegates seek term limits for West Virginia’s congressional delegation

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A resolution seeking term limits in Congress was introduced Thursday in the West Virginia Legislature.

House Joint Resolution 14, assigned to the House Judiciary Committee, would add West Virginia to the list of states proposing congressional term limits. West Virginia would become the 13th state seeking the constitutional convention if the resolution passes.

Representatives and senators have no term limits in West Virginia.