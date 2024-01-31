Delegates pass two election measures

Republican and Dem lawmakers clash over intentions behind bills

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of bills modifying the state’s election laws passed the House of Delegates on Tuesday following a contentious debate.

Republicans, who control the chamber, said the bills are intended to secure the integrity of elections, but Democrats argued they will discourage voter participation and limit the number of candidates on the ballot.

House Bill 4017, which would make changes related to early voting and voter registration procedures, and House Bill 4350, which would prohibit filling a vacant spot on a ballot after the end of the candidate filing period, both passed with majority support.

HB 4017 contains a provision that would charge with a misdemeanor anyone who “intentionally coerces or offers payment” in exchange for another person registering to vote, said House Judiciary Committee Chair Tom Fast, R-Fayette.

The bill would make it a felony to vote via absentee ballot and then also vote in person, Fast said.

