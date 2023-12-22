By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, has resigned from the West Virginia Legislature to devote more time to his gubernatorial bid.

Capito, who was elected to the House of Delegates in 2016 and served as chair of the House Judiciary Committee, announced his plans Thursday during Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing.

“I will step aside from my role in the House of Delegates so that I can focus my full attention to the people of West Virginia, to continue to listen to them, to sit with them at their kitchen tables and engage in the dialogues and the issues that are important to them, so that I can effectively and responsibility lead as governor,” Capito said.

The son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and grandson of former Gov. Arch Moore, Capito announced his plans for a 2024 run for governor in November 2022.

Capito’s inclusion in Thursday’s press conference should not be interpreted as an endorsement, the governor said.

“Moore contacted us. I found out about it last night — that Moore wanted to come in and hand-deliver or give us his resignation,” Justice said. “You ought to interpret it just as what Moore said and nothing any further than that.”

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/del-moore-capito-resigns-from-west-virginia-house/article_ae1b1812-a003-11ee-a930-0784b4ac5b40.html