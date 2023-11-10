Deer tests positive for rabies in Hampshire

By Review Staff, The Hampshire Review

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, W.Va. — The WVDA has announced that a free-roaming white-tail deer tested positive for rabies in Hampshire County.

One single confirmed case of rabies indicates that more animals are likely affected by the disease. As hunting season has begun across West Virginia. It is important for hunters to remember that all mammals, including white-tailed deer, are susceptible to rabies. Below are some prevention recommendations if you wish to issue any public health recommendations.

Include disposable gloves in your hunting gear.

Wear gloves when field dressing or butchering mammals, and discard gloves in the trash.

Wash your hands with soap and water when you are finished.

Rabies virus can be transmitted through the animal’s saliva and blood into an open wound.

Read more: https://www.hampshirereview.com/sports/article_9bb4cefa-7e6d-11ee-9b7b-57786e93caba.html