By Williamson Daily News

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. — Abel Ryan Dotson, 9 years old of Chattaroy, killed this 10-point buck in Kentucky. Abel used a cross bow to take down the deer, and it was his first bow kill in his hunting career. He goes to school at Burch where he is in the 4th grade.

