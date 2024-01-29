Decision impacting liquefied natural gas exports draws fire

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

WASHINGTON, DC — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Friday he plans to hold hearings to investigate the Biden administration’s announcement of a temporary pause of pending decisions on exports of liquefied natural gas to non-fair-trade countries.

Manchin, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said he would hold hearings in the coming weeks focused on “the facts about the true state of play in the markets, this administration’s motivations and their implications.”

“If the Administration has the facts to prove that additional LNG export capacity would hurt Americans, they must make that information public and clear,” Manchin said in a statement. “But if this pause is just another political ploy to pander to keep-it-in-the-ground climate activists at the expense of American workers, businesses and our allies in need, I will do everything in my power to end this pause immediately.”

On Friday morning, the Biden administration said the pause would last “until the Department of Energy can update the underlying analyses for authorizations.”

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/wvlegislature/west-virginia-sen-manchin-promises-hearing-on-lng-export-pause/article_f5ade82c-bc4f-11ee-8591-0b6946272077.html