Dec. 14 was Frosty the Snowman Day in W.Va.

KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice proclaimed Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, as Frosty the Snowman Day in West Virginia.

The song “Frosty the Snowman” was written by Walter “Jack” Rollin of Keyser and first released on Dec. 14, 1950.

Delegate Gary Howell presented Keyser City Council member Bill Zacot with an official copy of the Governor’s Proclamation for the City of Keyser.

