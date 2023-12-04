Death and Taxes: Martinsburg claims 10th football championship over Princeton 57-13

By Tyler Kennett, WV News

WHEELING, W.Va — It’s hard to bet against Dave Walker when he’s coaching Martinsburg football.

He’s built different.

“You can tell how smart he is,” Martinsburg quarterback Murphy Clement said of Walker’s return to Martinsburg in 2023. “He’s been around for a while. You notice that. He came here and picked us back up this year. It’s a great group of coaches and a great coaching staff all around.”

So when he returned to the locker room for the 2023 season, the team was ready to avenge a 2022 semifinal loss.

“We called it a revenge story this year,” Clement said. “We had the Huntington score hanging up. We had the Highland Springs score hanging up. We had the (Riverside) score hanging up. It was in the locker room, weight room, everything.”

“Seeing that every day, that motivated us to drive to where we are now,” Clement said.

After a slow start, Martinsburg was all gas and no brakes.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on eight consecutive drives, winning the Class AAA football state championship over Princeton 57-13.

“I’m really happy for the kids,” Walker said. “They came up short last year with a really good team. I came in and went along for the ride. We’re just happy.”

