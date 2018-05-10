DEA’s Drug Take Back Day nets nearly 1M pounds across nation
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Nearly 1 million pounds of potentially dangerous expired and unused pharmaceuticals were disposed of nationwide during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 28, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. That marked the largest single collection in the program’s nine-year history.
Drugs were safely disposed of at 5,842 collection sites across the county, staffed by 4,683 participating law enforcement agencies.
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a day for every American, in every community across the country, to come together and do his or her part to fight the opioid crisis – simply by disposing of unwanted prescription medications from their medicine cabinets,” DEA Acting Administrator Robert W. Patterson said in a news release. “This event – our 15th – brings us together with local, state and federal partners to fight the abuse of prescription drugs that is fueling the nation’s opioid epidemic.”
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/dea-s-drug-take-back-day-nets-nearly-m-pounds/article_28393e50-f6d4-544d-af3b-8d0b4f751536.html
