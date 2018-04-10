Deadline to register for West Virginia primary election is April 17

By MATT COMBS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the West Virginia primary election less than a month away, May 8 to be exact, the days that voters will be able to register for that election are thinning.

To vote in the primary, a citizen needs to be registered by April 17.

Those voters affiliated with the four major parties recognized by the state – Democratic, Libertarian, Mountain or Republican – must vote within their registered party or on a non-partisan ballot.

If the voter wishes to switch parties, they must fill out a new registration by April 17.

