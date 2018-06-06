Deadline extended for Marshall University’s high school journalism workshop, June 24-27

Four-day campus event on communications in 21st century free for students

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. — Do you have or know of a high school student interested in journalism and thinking about attending college to study journalism?

Marshall University and the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism & Mass Communications is hosting a FREE 4-day summer High School Journalism Workshop, June 24-27.

The application deadline has been extended but are due as soon as possible. Here is a link to the application: https://www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum/2018/05/03/high-school-summer-workshop-2018/

“Tuition and living expenses will be covered by Marshall University School of Journalism and Mass Communications. We seek students with at least B grades. We also seek applications from students who will be in positions to improve their high school publications, and we use the workshop program to support incoming, first-year student journalists who want to jump-start their first semester at Marshall,” a Marshall spokesperson said.

Instructions for Application from the line:

Please follow the steps below. Print your documents on standard business paper. You may not FAX your application, but feel free to SCAN and send your materials as a Microsoft Word attachment. There is no separate form to complete. Send questions to Professor Burnis Morris — morrisb@marshall.edu. Please follow the following steps for a successful application.

Write a letter/essay of application indicating your interest in the workshop. There is no required length, but you should write enough to showcase your communication skills.

A. The letter/essay should begin with a salutation (Dear Professor Morris: or Dear Selection Committee Members:). Don’t forget the colon. Hit the return key and begin the first paragraph. The first paragraph should be a sentence stating that you are applying for one of the positions available in the high school journalism workshop. Include the name of your high school, your age and current year in school (such as sophomore, junior or senior).

B. Paragraph 2: The next section of the letter/essay should describe the level of your interest in the journalism workshop and how you would use the workshop experience to improve your communication skills or improve your high school publication, whether online or print. Indicate whether you are interested in journalism as a writer, photographer, editor or page designer.

C. Paragraph 3: State your qualifications. Cite grades, awards and any experience you have working on a high school newspaper, yearbook staff or other work experience. If your experience is limited, explain how your strengths and abilities will lead you to success in the workshop.

D. Paragraph 4: Discuss your maturity and personal responsibility. Can you handle living in a college dormitory for four days? Provide one or more articles or photographs you have published anywhere. Include the publication’s name and publication date. You also may provide links to online material.

If you have no published article or photographs to submit, include an essay you wrote for class as an example of your writing skills. If you publish a blog, include photocopies from your best posts and your blog address. (In this section of the application, you should state that you are enclosing such items.)

Indicate the best time to contact you to discuss your application. Include your e-mail address, home phone number and cell phone number.

Write a statement indicating you have the approval of your parent or guardian to attend the workshop. Saying “My parent approves this application” would work. If your application is accepted, a parent or guardian must provide written consent by signing a form we will send you.

Sign your application (letter/essay) and date it. Ask your parent or guardian to sign and date your application — next to your signature. Please attach the following items.

A. Letter of support from a high school teacher (journalism, English, or other person who knows you well). High school transcript.

Mail your documents to the following address:

Professor Burnis R. Morris

Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications

Marshall University

1 John Marshall Drive

Huntington, WV 25755

W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications

Diversity Statement: This statement affirms the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications’ commitment to an environment of teaching and learning, which recognizes and welcomes diversity of race, color, culture, sex, sexual orientation, age, religion, national origin, marital status and economic, political and ethnic backgrounds. Consistent with Marshall University’s dedication to this principle, the School of Journalism and Mass Communications is committed to developing the potential of all students by creating and maintaining an environment that promotes and fosters understanding in a multicultural, global community. The dean and faculty believe that a diverse faculty, staff and student population value differences and similarities among people and supports the mission of the organization.

