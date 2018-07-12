DEA to more closely monitor opioid manufacturing

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency will more closely monitor the number of opioid pills manufactured annually, something West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said was prompted by his own lawsuit filed against the agency.

The DEA’s new rule includes steps to account for pill diversion, increases input from specific stakeholders in the pill production business and sets up hearings when a state requests the DEA to consider evidence of excess opioid supplies. According to Morrisey, the DEA’s finalized rule comes less than four months after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the DEA to review its policy, a directive he said was issued hours before a deadline in his own lawsuit against the DEA.

