DEA mulls further limits on opioid production
By COURTNEY HESSLER
The Herald-Dispatch
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has proposed an order that would reduce the influx of opioids pumped into areas highly targeted by drug firms in an effort to curb the number of illegally distributed painkillers.
The proposal would change how the agency sets limits on the amount of opioids drug companies can make and distribute yearly by making them work with states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal and state agencies.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the proposal is a direct result of a lawsuit he filed against the DEA. Morrisey said the proposal adopts his suggestion the DEA take necessary steps to account for illegal diversion, increase input from specific stakeholders and establish mandatory hearings when states request to discuss opioid distribution when there is evidence of oversupply.
