Days after congressional loss, Ojeda announces presidential bid
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than a week after he lost a West Virginia congressional race by nearly 13 points, Democratic state senator Richard Ojeda announced Monday his plans to run for the presidency of the United States.
On Sunday night, the “Ojeda for President” committee was formed under the Federal Election Commission. Standing before the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Ojeda formally announced his candidacy.
“We got a long ways to go, this is going to be a long fight, but we’re going to do this together,” Ojeda said in a live statement broadcast online. “I’m Richard Ojeda, and I’m running for the president of the United States of America.”
