Latest News:
By November 13, 2018 Read More →

Days after congressional loss, Ojeda announces presidential bid

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Richard Ojeda stands in his campaign headquarters in Logan County on Election Day last week. Ojeda, who lost his race for the U.S. House of Representatives to Republican Carol Miller, will announce his run for the presidency on Monday, a spokeswoman said.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than a week after he lost a West Virginia congressional race by nearly 13 points, Democratic state senator Richard Ojeda announced Monday his plans to run for the presidency of the United States.

On Sunday night, the “Ojeda for President” committee was formed under the Federal Election Commission. Standing before the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Ojeda formally announced his candidacy.

“We got a long ways to go, this is going to be a long fight, but we’re going to do this together,” Ojeda said in a live statement broadcast online. “I’m Richard Ojeda, and I’m running for the president of the United States of America.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.