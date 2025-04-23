Davis Town Hall Draws Record Crowds

By Lydia Crawley, The Parsons Advocate

DAVIS, W.Va. — A record number of residents from across the area were in attendance for a Town Hall Meeting at the Davis Fire Hall Sunday, April 13th. The meeting, hosted by Davis Mayor Al Tomson, centered around the controversial proposed power plant and data center between Davis and Thomas. Besides a Fire Hall so full that there were not enough chair available for all in attendance, leaving nearly half the attendees without a seat, over 100 participants signed in via Zoom for the meeting leading to what Mayor Tomson called a record attendance for a meeting in Davis.

Presenters at the meeting included Mayor Tomson, Tucker County Commission President Mike Rosenau, Tucker County Commissioners Fred Davis and Tim Knotts, Davis Resident and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy President Marilyn Shoenfeld and PMP Certified Professional Project Manager Zena Raye.

Tomson supplied the meeting with information as was best known at this point. The Air Quality Permit submitted by Fundamental Data to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection was highly redacted. Tomson and other Tucker County officials have been researching the project since news first dropped 10 days prior to the meeting. Raye also assisted Tomson with the research for the meeting.

Rosenau took the brunt of the crowd’s ire during the meeting. Several in attendance accused him of not doing enough at the State level to stop the project and to stop the passage of House Bill 2014 that was closely tied to the project. During public comment, one member of the public came to the County Commisioners’ defense and said that the Commissioners fight for Tucker County, but they still have to work with those in the State House, as well.

