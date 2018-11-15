Daughter of Marshall University crash victim speaks of ‘belonging, peace’
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Every year on Nov. 14, the hub of student life at Marshall University, the Memorial Student Center Plaza, transforms into a quiet sanctuary.
The 75 lives lost Nov. 14, 1970, were honored Wednesday during the 48th Memorial Fountain Ceremony at Marshall. As the fountain was turned off for the winter, loved ones and current members of the Marshall Thundering Herd placed roses along the rim for each life lost when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed just before reaching the Huntington Tri-State Airport on a flight home from eastern North Carolina. The crash claimed the lives of players, coaches, staff, supporters and the flight crew and devastated the city of Huntington.
