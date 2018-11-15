Daughter of Marshall University crash victim speaks of ‘belonging, peace’

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Every year on Nov. 14, the hub of student life at Marshall University, the Memorial Student Center Plaza, transforms into a quiet sanctuary.

“A sacred place,” said university President Jerome Gilbert. “The transformation is almost a miraculous one, and it takes place each year by the coming together of people to remember the past and reflect on the memories of our lost loved ones. There is much emotion on this day, and this is where we all want to be on this day at this time.”

The 75 lives lost Nov. 14, 1970, were honored Wednesday during the 48th Memorial Fountain Ceremony at Marshall. As the fountain was turned off for the winter, loved ones and current members of the Marshall Thundering Herd placed roses along the rim for each life lost when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed just before reaching the Huntington Tri-State Airport on a flight home from eastern North Carolina. The crash claimed the lives of players, coaches, staff, supporters and the flight crew and devastated the city of Huntington.

