Danny Wells, former Gazette sportswriter, WV delegate, dies at 84

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Danny Wells, who after a 40-year-career in the sports department of The Charleston Gazette served five terms in the House of Delegates, died Tuesday at age 84.

A native of Charleston, Wells began work as a Gazette sportswriter in 1962 immediately after graduating from West Virginia University, where his classmates included veteran Gazette statehouse reporter Fanny Seiler and basketball legend Jerry West.

Wells worked as a writer, columnist and editor of the Gazette sports department he retired in 2001, and then turned his attention to politics. A Democrat, he represented Kanawha County in the House of Delegates from 2004 to 2014.

