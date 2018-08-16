Daily Mail editorial: A free and independent press is sacred to America
Charleston Gazette-Mail
President Donald Trump is no fan of the news media. Or at least of many of the nation’s most long-respected and widely read and watched news organizations.
“So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN,” the president tweeted in June of this year, claiming that the networks were downplaying his meeting with Kim Jong Un. “Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!”
“This line of attack isn’t new,” the Columbia Journalism Review, a respected publication among the journalism community, reported in June. “And it’s easy to become desensitized to the slander after 17 months of Trump in office. But that doesn’t make the president’s rhetoric any less outrageous.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/opinion/daily_mail_opinion/daily_mail_editorials/daily-mail-editorial-a-free-and-independent-press-is-sacred/article_30ac22b5-19d9-5c55-b35c-287d5033e6dc.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail