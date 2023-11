By Emma June Grosskopf, Hampshire Review

AUGUSTA, W.Va. — Kenadee Haines, 8, took down her first-ever buck on opening day Monday – with a little help from her dad.

She’s no stranger to hunting season, said her father Steven Haines of Augusta.

Read more: https://www.hampshirereview.com/news/article_b5a6674a-8941-11ee-8c5c-534073d7c25c.html