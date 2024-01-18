Cyclist’s Big Race

Elkins resident, 16, to compete in Europe

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Elkins resident Alyssa White, 16, will be one of only five athletes from the United States to compete in her age group at the upcoming Union Cycliste Internationale World Championship Cyclocross.

White was selected to be a part of the USA Junior Women’s Cyclocross Team last year and will travel to the Czech Republic for the UCI event in February. White will compete in the 17-18 year-old age group.

“I’m definitely hoping for a good showing at the World Championship,” White told The Inter-Mountain this week. “I would really like to finish in the Top 10 and hopefully be the top American finisher in the race.”

Cyclocross is a unique discipline of cycling that is a cross between road cycling, mountain biking and steeplechase. As part of the event, cyclists frequently dismount their bikes to run up stairs and steep embankments. Race competitors are often also required to dismount their bikes and hop fences in rough terrain.

