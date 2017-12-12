Cyberattack slows county government online operations in North Carolina; $23,000 ransom demanded
RALEIGH, NC — A cyberattack slowed county government to a crawl Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in North Carolina’s most populous metro area as deputies processed jail inmates by hand, the tax office turned away electronic payments and building code inspectors switched to paper records.
Data was frozen on dozens of Mecklenburg County servers after one of its employees opened an email attachment carrying malicious software earlier this week.
County manager Dena Diorio said late Wednesday that the county will not pay the $23,000 demanded by the hacker believed to be in Ukraine or Iran. Diorio said it would have taken days to restore the county’s computer system even if officials paid off the person controlling the ransomware, so the decision won’t significantly lengthen the timeframe.
Read more here: http://www.sunherald.com/news/business/article188306554.html#storylink=cpy