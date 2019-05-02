CSX unveils locomotives painted to honor first responders, veterans
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — “A new spirit of service and gratitude is rolling across the CSX rail network in the form of two GE locomotives that have been repainted and renamed in honor of our nation’s military and first responders,” CSX said on its website.
CSX said the one-of-a-kind locomotives — The Spirit of our Armed Forces and The Spirit of our First Responders — are helping promote the “CSX Pride in Service” program, a signature community investment initiative with a goal of positively affecting 100,000 military service members, veterans, first responders and their families by 2020.
