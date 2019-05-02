Latest News:
CSX unveils locomotives painted to honor first responders, veterans

The Herald-Dispatch

CSXT 911 is painted in vibrant red with white and gold striped accents along with the logos of program partners First Responders Children’s Foundation and Operation Homefront. It also features generic police, fire and emergency medical services logos.
(CSX photo)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — “A new spirit of service and gratitude is rolling across the CSX rail network in the form of two GE locomotives that have been repainted and renamed in honor of our nation’s military and first responders,” CSX said on its website.

CSX said the one-of-a-kind locomotives — The Spirit of our Armed Forces and The Spirit of our First Responders — are helping promote the “CSX Pride in Service” program, a signature community investment initiative with a goal of positively affecting 100,000 military service members, veterans, first responders and their families by 2020.

