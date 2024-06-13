Crowd of 100+ seeks answers from, no confidence vote for Tyler Mountain VFD board

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — On Wednesday, three days after the sudden and unexpected resignation of 10 Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department firefighters, a crowd of more than 100 people turned out for a meeting of the VFD’s board of directors to voice their displeasure over the turn of events and call for the board’s replacement.

Ten of the Cross Lanes area fire department’s 25 firefighters resigned on Monday, and attached their names to a statement charging their department’s leadership with “nepotism, dishonesty, and ultimately, decisions being made that are not in the best interests of the community,” during recent months.

“There is an obvious problem with the current board of directors and chief officers with this many members walking away,” according to the statement.

During TMVFD’s short staffing, Kanawha County EMA officials have coordinated surrounding area fire companies to provide mutual aid response to cover the Cross Lanes area.

No answers from the board, no confidence from the crowd

During Wednesday’s regular monthly board meeting, members of the public were given handouts listing the department’s increased response rates, new equipment acquisitions and firefighter certification numbers, but were not allowed to question board members about the mass resignation. Board members did not comment on the resignations during the meeting.

