Criminal complaints filed and warrants issued for the arrest of two county commissioners

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Criminal complaints were filed and arrest warrants issued through Jefferson County Magistrate Court on March 8 for two county commissioners.

The complaints were issued by Cpl. P.B. Butler and Detective R. Kerns, both listed with the West Virginia State Police Martinsburg Detachment.

The complaints allege that Jefferson County Commissioners Tricia Jackson and Jennifer Krouse violated multiple state codes and failed to do their duty as elected officials. A total of 42 counts against each commissioner is listed in the arrest warrants, including seven counts on 11-3-27: Relief in county commission from erroneous assessments; seven counts on 3-10-7: Vacancies in office of county commissioner and clerk of county commission; three sets of seven counts each of 61-10-31: Conspiracy against the state; and seven counts of 61-5-28: Failure to perform official duties. Each of the counts allegedly occurred between the dates of Sept. 21 and Nov. 16, 2023.

It was during these dates that Krouse and Jackson chose not to attend regularly scheduled county commission meetings, at which time they chose not to attend but rather requested an item calling for the replacement of the then-empty commission seat for the Charles Town District be removed from the commission agenda.

