By Steve Keenan, The Register~Herald

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. — Firefighting crews continued battling the Steep Valley Fire in National Park Service territory on Tuesday.

According to Dave Bieri, NPS district supervisor, a blaze of so far unknown origin started Monday by the railroad tracks about two miles south of Quinnimont, across the New River from Mill Creek. By late Tuesday morning, Bieri said the blaze covered an estimated 150 acres and was “expected to grow.”

“It started yesterday afternoon and worked its way up the mountain,” Bieri said Tuesday morning.

Bieri said the fire is occurring in a “pretty wild area” and that there were no structures currently threatened as of shortly before noon on Tuesday. There had been no injuries reported, he said.

Read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/crews-battling-steep-valley-fire/article_93b599a4-7d8d-11ee-99ce-e7e02e4ab196.html