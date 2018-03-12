Create Your State tour coming to Elkins

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Mountain Arts District and the communities of North Central West Virginia have been selected to be one of five West Virginia communities to host the Create Your State Tour in March.

CYS is a multi-media performance, educational presentation and workshop that inspires and empowers creative community revitalization and development. The program will include all of North Central West Virginia and organizers hope to encourage everyone in the five-county area of Barbour, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Upshur counties to look beyond their own city/county limits and envision the entire region as a cooperative arts destination.

Anyone is welcome to come to the show and workshop from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at The Old Brick Playhouse in Downtown Elkins, which will provide a full program of immersive experiential learning and planning for leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, students and other involved citizens. Other spring tour stops include Wyoming County, Beckley, Morgantown and Montgomery.