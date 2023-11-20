County residents protest Stolipher, solar as Jefferson Commission again has no quorum

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Another regularly scheduled meeting of the Jefferson County Commission failed to have a quorum of elected officials to conduct business Thursday night.

However, the meeting room was filled to capacity, with citizens protesting against solar farms and commission President Steve Stolipher.

The commission has failed to have a quorum since mid-September, when Commissioners Jennifer Krouse and Tricia Jackson began a boycott of the meetings until Stolipher removes an item on the agenda calling for the replacement of Clare Ath, who resigned as commissioner in May.

The issue was ripe for consideration during the county’s Aug. 17 meeting, where it appeared on the agenda. However, Krouse, at that time, questioned the legitimacy of the qualifications of names provided by the JCREC. According to the approved minutes of that meeting, “Commissioner Stolipher moved the meeting forward and tabled this appointment.”

