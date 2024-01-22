By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is known for having a lot to say during his State of the State addresses.

But during his final such address that lasted over 85 minutes on Jan. 10, Justice was succinct when expressing his wish for Corridor H.

“Finish it,” Justice said.

A four-lane highway starting at Weston and planned to connect with Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia, Corridor H has been billions of dollars in the making.

In 2020, the West Virginia Department of Transportation estimated $1.93 billion had been spent on the road with $1.1 billion more projected to complete.

But even though state officials have pegged the highway as 90% finished, a long road remains for wrapping up the final 10%.

Environmental and other safety concerns have intensified in recent weeks over unfinished portions of the road in Tucker and Hardy counties, with community advocates questioning not only the direction of those segments but the wisdom of finishing them at all.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/corridor-h-concern-intensifies-with-environmental-approvals-in-limbo/article_d242fea4-76db-51ec-a2e1-6199ed952df3.html