Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Tourism’s media event today at Timberline is canceled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The WV Tourism Office has canceled today’s media event on Timberline Mountain Infrastructure plans.

The event was set for 1 p.m today at Timberline. It could rescheduled at a later date.

The owners of Perfect North Slopes in Indiana purchased Timberline late 2019 and have been making plans to upgrade the resort ever since.

The new owners of Timberline Mountain planned announce their plans to improve the facility and reopen the resort for skiing and snowboarding for the 2020 – 2021 season.

Skiers and snowboarders will find when Timberline Mountain opens for the 2020 – 2021 season. Infrastructure plans include millions of dollars of improvements and those improvements will be announced during the news conference. Resort, industry and state and county tourism officials will speak on the reopening of one of the regions prominent ski resorts, which attracts visitors from throughout the southeast region.