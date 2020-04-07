Coronavirus Update: Necco family services available in W.Va. during pandemic

Release from Necco Inc.:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With West Virginia families dealing with stress of the coronavirus, social distancing and stay-at-home orders, Necco Inc. reminds all residents it is still providing services to children and families.

Among the services available are family counseling services and recruiting foster homes.

Counseling Services: Telehealth is allowing families we serve to maintain critical social distancing guidelines, while still receiving the help they need. Necco recognizes that during the outbreak, not only must we continue to take care of our clients’ mental health but must also do everything in our power to protect their physical health.

If you feel your child or family could benefit from additional support in dealing with anxiety, social isolation or any other problems Necco therapists are available to assist.

Recruiting foster homes: Due to the shortage of foster homes in West Virginia, Necco recognizes we must continue to recruit and train foster homes. Necco is offering online foster parent training classes. What better way to get your foster parent training than from the comfort of your own home?

For more information on these programs and other services, visit the website at Necco.org or call a local office: Huntington, 304) 733-0036; Cross Lanes, (304) 759-9835; Logan, 304) 752-7830; Beckley, (304) 250-1200; and Fairmont, (681) 404-3777.