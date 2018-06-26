Cornelius: Support growing for impeachment of Gov. Justice

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Other counties are now asking how to support the impeachment of the governor, the chairman of the Wood County Republican Party said on Monday.

The Republican Party in Wood County last week unanimously supported a measure seeking the impeachment of Gov. Jim Justice over the issues of his residency and problems with the RISE West Virginia flood relief program where questions remain over how much aid it has been given in the two years since the devastating floods in southern West Virginia. The inquiries have been from Republican Party committees, Wood County Chairman Rob Cornelius said.

