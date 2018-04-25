Concervancy group finds full Parkersburg to Pittsburgh rail-trail achievable

By KAITLYN NEFF

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC) released a feasibility study on Tuesday that finds a Parkersburg to Pittsburgh rail-trail achievable within the next decade.

The Industrial Heartland Trails Coalition’s (IHTC) 1,500 mile-plus trail network vision spans 51 counties across Western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio and the southwestern corner of New York. When complete, the trail network will comprise the largest shared-use trail system in North America for tourism, physical activity and recreation. The plan to complete the network is organized into corridors that group trails by their geography.

The Parkersburg to Pittsburgh (P2P) Corridor will create a fully connected 180-plus-mile rail-trail, making it the fourth longest rail-trail in the United States. As of 2018, less than 52 miles of former rail corridor need to be developed as trail to close all the gaps.

