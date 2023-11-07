By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — Public employees in the Northern Panhandle got an opportunity to voice their concerns Monday night about proposed fiscal year 2025 benefit plans before officials from the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency.

Monday evening’s session at The Highlands Event Center was the first of several public hearings scheduled to take place throughout the state over the course of the next week. PEIA officials explained the details and projected premium increases outlined in the proposed five-year plan.

For Fiscal Year 2025 — which includes benefits from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 — there is a 10.5% premium increase for state fund employees, with no benefit changes; and a 13% premium increase for the local or non-state employer fund with an eligible spouse surcharge implemented with an approximate average cost of $147.

“That’s what the state adopted last year for the state fund,” said Jason Haught, chief financial officer for the PEIA. “If your spouse on the PEIA plan is eligible for coverage with their employer, they can stay in PEIA, but the policyholder has to pay an additional premium to keep their spouse on the plan.”

There are no changes in premium costs or benefits for Medicare retirees in the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 plan. However, there is a 10% premium increase for non-Medicare retirees.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2023/11/concerns-raised-about-peia-premium-increases-at-ohio-county-public-hearing/