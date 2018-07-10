Concern raised over West Virginia 4-year/community college competition, structure
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After state lawmakers demanded a funding formula proposal for their colleges, a couple of school presidents worried about competing for students with schools that have loose enrollment requirements.
But these weren’t four-year college presidents talking about West Virginia’s community colleges. It was the other way around.
Those community college presidents, alongside Community and Technical College System board Chairman Bob Brown, also noted that college credit offered by public high schools and vocational schools could affect community colleges.
