Latest News:
By April 18, 2019 Read More →

Companies tout economic benefit of gas drilling while seeking tax breaks

By KATE MISHKIN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Earlier this year, at a legislative breakfast in Charleston, representatives from two of West Virginia’s natural gas associations spoke about the economic benefits of the industry.

The state was prospering thanks to the oil and gas industry, said Charlie Burd, executive director of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia. In 2018, the industry contributed $139 million in severance taxes, and $88 million and property taxes, Burd told the room.

“When you drive out there and see everything that’s going on, you see all those new schools and nice things; that’s the reason why,” he said.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.