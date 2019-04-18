Companies tout economic benefit of gas drilling while seeking tax breaks
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Earlier this year, at a legislative breakfast in Charleston, representatives from two of West Virginia’s natural gas associations spoke about the economic benefits of the industry.
The state was prospering thanks to the oil and gas industry, said Charlie Burd, executive director of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia. In 2018, the industry contributed $139 million in severance taxes, and $88 million and property taxes, Burd told the room.
“When you drive out there and see everything that’s going on, you see all those new schools and nice things; that’s the reason why,” he said.
