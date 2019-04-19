Community groups present idea for teen court in Wheeling to Ohio County commissioners

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Community youth advocates are seeking a teen court program for Ohio County, and they are suggesting a $5 increase in court costs to fund the initiative.

Martha Polinsky, project coordinator with the Community Impact Coalition; Brooke County Magistrate Robin Snyder; and Claudia Raymer, executive director of the Ohio County Family Resource Network addressed Ohio County commissioners this week with their suggestion for a teen court. A similar program already has been established in Brooke County, and it has received the blessing of circuit judges David Sims and Michael Olejasz so long as it abides by West Virginia code, according to Polinsky.

