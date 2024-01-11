Communities in Schools praised for positive results at Nutter Fort

By Stephen Smoot, Shinnston News & Harrison County Journal

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. — Almost 20 years ago, Communities in Schools got its foot in the door in West Virginia, establishing Greenbrier County as the first affiliate. Over 15 years later, the next set of counties, Berkeley, McDowell, and Wyoming, joined.

As 2024 opens, the program serves students and families in 260 schools across 260 counties. Almost a year ago, Harrison County Schools signed on with services in Norwood Elementary, as well as Nutter Fort Elementary and Intermediate.

“We’re seeing great results,” shared Dora Stutler, Harrison County Schools superintendent. “We were careful where we put it,” she said, adding that “our goal is to have it in all the schools.”

Communities in Schools has operated for nearly a half century across the nation. By the academic year of 2020-2021, the program operates in almost 3,300 schools in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Its website explains that “we work alongside parents, educators, community based organizations, school and district leaders to help our students overcome obstacles and succeed in school and life.”

In the Mountain State, Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice championed the program and helped to usher it in.

Schools often serve as the front line for many problems afflicting society, especially for families and individuals in poverty or facing other serious issues. Social problems become school problems because these issues can make children more vulnerable and less resilient. This in turn often leads to actions or behaviors that can afflict the child or the school community, such as chronic absenteeism or behavior problems.

Other students may face significant problems, yet never create a disturbance or miss school. They still need support to grow, develop, and reach their potential.

